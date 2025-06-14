Essenhaus - Online Ordering
Essenhaus Restaurant & Bakery
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Bakery
Cream Pies - Large
Cookies - 12 pack
Cookies - 4-6 pack
Buttermilk Sugar Cookies-6PK$7.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies-6PK$7.99
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies-6PK$7.99
Coconut Cookies-6PK$7.99
Iced Buttermilk Cookies-6PK$8.99
Monster Cookies-6PK$7.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies-6PK$7.99
Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$7.99
Snickerdoodle Cookies-6PK$7.99
Iced Maple Walnut Cookies-4PK$6.29
Iced Buttermilk Sugar Cookies-4PK$6.29
Iced Lemon Cookies-4PK$6.29
Family-Sized
Family Meals
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$24.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$86.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, six quart sides, & dinner rolls.$126.99
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$7.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$7.49
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$7.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$7.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$7.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$7.49
Family-Sized Baby Carrots$8.49
Family-Sized Steamed Cabbage$7.49
Family-Sized Rice$7.49
Family-Sized Chicken & Noodles$8.49
Family-Sized Beef & Noodles$10.99
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Lunch & Dinner
Limited Time Menu
Turkey Bacon Burger
Grilled turkey burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and a pepper aioli. Served with your choice of side dish.$13.99
French Dip Sub
Slow roasted beef, mushrooms, and onions served with provolone cheese on ciabatta bread with an au jus dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side dish.$14.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, homemade Caesar dressing, diced onions, and lettuce rolled up in a tomato basil tortilla and served cold with your choice of side.$14.99
Oatmeal Pie (A-la-mode)-Slice
A sweet and gooey filling with oats and cinnamon sugar baked into our delicious pie crust and served with vanilla ice cream.$6.49
Oatmeal Pie-Slice
A sweet and gooey filling with oats and cinnamon sugar baked into our delicious pie crust.$5.49
Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$15.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast$14.99
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.49
Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.49
Roast Beef Dinner - Full Portion
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$18.59
Roast Beef Dinner - Small Portion
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices. Served with one side dish.$14.29
Baked Steak Dinner - Full Portion
Our baked steak is pan seared, baked and smothered in delicious homemade gravy.$16.99
Baked Steak Dinner - Small Portion
Our baked steak is pan seared, baked and smothered in delicious homemade gravy. Served with one side dish.$12.99
Meatloaf Dinner
A traditional Amish-style recipe$16.99
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Favorites
Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade crust with a blend of chicken, gravy, and vegetables. Served with one side dish.$13.79
Beef & Noodles over Mashed - Full Portion
Generous portion of our homemade egg noodles with our savory roast beef served over mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish.$15.99
Beef & Noodles over Mashed - Small Portion
Our homemade egg noodles with our savory roast beef served over mashed potatoes.$12.99
Chicken & Noodles over Mashed - Full Portion
Heaping portions of our homemade egg noodles with chicken served over mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish.$14.99
Chicken & Noodles over Mashed - Small Portion
Our homemade egg noodles with chicken served over mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish$11.99
Creamed Chicken over Mashed - Full Portion
Heaping portion of shredded chicken and gravy over buttermilk biscuits and mashed potatoes. Served with one side dish.$15.29
Creamed Chicken over Mashed - Small Portion
Shredded chicken and gravy over buttermilk biscuits and mashed potatoes.$11.99
Chicken Stir Fry
Carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, snap peas, water chestnuts, red peppers and fajita chicken in teriyaki sauce over rice.$17.49
Fruit Plate
Bowl of assorted fresh fruits, homemade chicken salad, two slices of sweet bread served with choice of cottage cheese, strawberry yogurt or vanilla yogurt.$14.99
Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$13.99
Pork Manhattan
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.79
Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.49
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A tasteful mix of tender chicken, eggs and celery with our original sauce on homemade bread.$12.79
Chicken, Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Breaded chicken strips and ham topped with Swiss cheese.$13.59
Chicken, Mushroom & Swiss Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast smothered in sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.$14.99
Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.99
Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$13.99
Essenhaus Wrap
Tortilla wrap filled with fajita chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon, onions, pickles, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, salsa and your choice of dressing.$15.79
Grilled Cheese
American cheese with thick slices of our homemade bread.$9.79
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Marinated boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated boneless grilled chicken breast$13.49
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf served on our homemade bread.$13.79
Pork Fritter Sandwich
Lightly breaded and topped with lettuce, tomato and our special sauce on the side.$13.99
Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$14.99
Roast Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.49
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.49
Side Dishes
Applesauce-Side$3.99
Baby Carrots-Side$3.99
Broasted Potatoes-Side$4.49
Coleslaw-Side$3.99
Corn-Side$3.99
Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
French Fries-Side$3.99
Fried Pickles-Side$4.49
Green Beans-Side$3.99
Homefries-Side$3.99
Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks-Side
4 mozzarella sticks$4.99
Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
Onion Rings-Side$4.49
Pickled Red Beets-Side$3.99
Potato Salad-Side$3.99
Rice-Side$3.99
Steamed Broccoli-Side$3.99
Steamed Cabbage-Side$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
Three Bean Salad-Side$3.99
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons.$4.49
Salads
Chef Salad
Shredded chicken, diced ham or turkey; topped with cheddar cheese and egg on a bed of chopped lettuce, spinach, and carrots.$14.49
Garden Salad
Loaded with tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli, cauliflower and cheddar cheese on a bed of chopped lettuce, spinach and carrots.$14.79
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach topped with strawberries, fajita chicken, candied pecans and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with poppy seed dressing.$14.99
Taco Salad
A mixture of seasoned ground beef and refried beans or fajita chicken in a crispy taco bowl; topped with cheddar cheese, black olives, onions and tomatoes.$14.49
Chicken Salad
A tasteful mix of tender chicken, eggs, & celery with our original sauce on a bed of chopped lettuce, spinach, and carrots.$14.49
Spinach Salad
Spinach topped with bacon, sliced almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg and grape tomatoes.$14.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons.$4.49
Soups
Kid's
Kids Meals
Kid's Sides
Dessert
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
Blackberry Pie-Slice$5.49
Blueberry Pie-Slice$4.99
Cherry Pie-Slice$5.49
Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
German Chocolate Pie-Slice$5.49
NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.49
Oatmeal Pie-Slice
A sweet and gooey filling with oats and cinnamon sugar baked into our delicious pie crust.$5.49
Old Fashioned Cream Pie-Slice$5.49
Peach Pie-Slice$5.49
Pecan Pie-Slice$5.49
Pumpkin Pie-Slice$4.99
Rhubarb Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
Shoofly Pie-Slice$4.99