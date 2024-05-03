Der Dutchman Bellville
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
- Broasted Chicken Dinner$14.79+
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside
- Chicken Wings Dinner$14.29
6 Broasted chicken wings
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$14.99
Boneless chicken breast
- Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner$17.49
Boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon
- Chicken Tenders Dinner$14.99
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders
Beef Dinners
- Chopped Sirloin Dinner$16.29
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin
- Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner$18.29
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions
- Liver & Onions Dinner$14.49+
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions
- Roast Beef Dinner$17.29
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
- Cod Dinner$16.79
Mild cod filet, hand-breaded and deep-fried
- Salmon Dinner$17.99
8oz filet, grilled tender, lightly seasoned or blackened
- Shrimp Dinner$16.79
8 pieces of butterfly shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection
- Seafood Platter$17.99
4oz fried cod and 5 pieces of deep-fried butterfly shrimp, served with hushpuppies, fries and coleslaw
Favorites
- Noodles over Mashed Potatoes$10.79+
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes
- Creamed Chicken$13.99
Creamy chicken mixed with vegetables and served over mashed potatoes and biscuits
- Roast Beef Manhattan$12.79+
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy
- Pork Manhattan$12.79+
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy
- Turkey Manhattan$12.79+
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy
- Meatloaf Manhattan$12.79+
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy
Sandwiches
- B.L.T$12.49
Seven pieces of bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.79
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce
- Cheeseburger$12.99
Beef patty topped with American cheese
- Cod Sandwich$13.79
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet
- Dutchman Burger$13.79
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese
- Grilled Cheese$9.79
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread
- Grilled Chicken B.L.T.$14.79
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Boneless grilled chicken breast
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$12.49
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese
- Rachel Sandwich$13.79
Corned-beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread
- Reuben Sandwich$13.79
Slow-roasted turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread
- Roast Beef Sandwich$12.99
Slow-roasted in its own juices
- Roast Pork Sandwich$12.79
Slow-roasted in its own juices
- Roast Turkey Sandwich$12.99
Slow-roasted in its own juices
- Trail Bologna Sandwich$12.49
Troyer’s Trail Bologna served hot or cold with Guggisberg Baby Swiss
- Veggie Burger$12.99
Chargrilled all-vegetable patty with a hint of spice
Side Dishes
- Applesauce-Side$3.99
- Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
- Broccoli-Side$3.99
- Coleslaw-Side$3.99
- Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
- Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
- Dressing-Side$3.99
Served with beef or chicken gravy
- French Fries-Side$3.99
- Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
- Green Beans-Side$3.99
- Hush Puppies-Side$3.99
- Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
- Macaroni Salad-Side$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes-Side$3.99
Served with beef or chicken gravy
- Noodles-Side$3.99
Cooked in chicken broth
- Onion Rings-Side$4.49
- Potato Salad-Side$3.99
- Potato Wedges-Side$4.49
- Red Beets-Side$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
- Tossed Salad-Side$4.49
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and homemade croutons
Salads
- Strawberry Poppyseed Salad$14.49
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing
- Chef Salad$14.29
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef
Soups
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
- Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes$5.99+
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy
- Family-Sized Dressing$5.99+
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy
- Family-Sized Green Beans$5.99+
- Family-Sized Corn$5.99+
Creamed corn
- Family-Sized Noodles$5.99+
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth
- Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$5.99+
- Family-Sized Gravy$5.49+
Beef or chicken gravy
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- Regular Coffee$2.99
- Decaf Coffee$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Sweet Iced Tea$3.29
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.29
- Half Tea / Half Lemonade$3.29
- Strawberry Iced Tea$3.79
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.79
- Wild Raspberry Iced Tea$3.79
- Wild Raspberry Lemonade$3.79
- Granny Smith Apple Iced Tea$3.79
- Granny Smith Apple Lemonade$3.79
- Mango Iced Tea$3.79
- Mango Lemonade$3.79
Juice
Kids Beverages
- Kids-Pepsi$2.49
- Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
- Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
- Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
- Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
- Kids-Root Beer$2.49
- Kids-Starry$2.49
- Kids-Lemonade$2.49
- Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Kids-White Milk$2.49
- Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
- Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
- Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
- Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
- Kids-Grape Juice$2.49
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Ice Cream
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
- Kids-Chicken Dinner$7.99
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast
- Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
- Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
- Kids-Mini Corn Dogs$7.99Out of stock
2 Mini corn dogs
- Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
- Kids-Cheeseburger$7.99
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun
- Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
