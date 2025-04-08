Grilled chicken, homemade Caesar dressing, diced onions, and lettuce rolled up in a tomato basil tortilla and served cold with your choice of side.

Sandwich Condiments Deluxe Lettuce Tomato Onions Pickles Mayo BBQ Double Meat + $4.99 American Cheese Add Cheddar Cheese + $0.99 Pepper Cheese Swiss Cheese Add Bacon + $1.99 Add Crispy Bacon + $1.99 Add Ham + $1.99 No Mushrooms No Onions Add Grilled Peppers + $0.99 Add Grilled Onions + $0.99 Add Mushrooms + $0.99 No Tomato No Lettuce No Avocado No Aioli Sauce Side Choice (1) Required* Please select 1 Dressing Mashed Potatoes Tossed Salad + $0.50 Applesauce Baked Sweet Potato + $0.50 Coleslaw Cottage Cheese Creamed Corn French Fries Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Green Beans Mac & Cheese Macaroni Salad Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Potato Salad Potato Wedges + $0.50 Loaded Potato Wedges + $1.50 Red Beets Sw. Potato Fries + $0.50 Vegetable Blend Side of the Day No Side Dish - $0.99 Cup of Broccoli Cheese Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Vegetable Beef