Der Dutchman Plain City - Online Ordering
Der Dutchman Plain City
445 South Jefferson Avenue, Plain City, OH
Family-Style
Family Meals
Family-sized comfort meals perfect for feeding your family
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$23.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$87.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, six quart sides, & dinner rolls.$125.99
Buckets of Chicken
Mixed bucket comes with breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Must be ordered in increments of 4 assorted pieces. All white or all dark meat, add 25%
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Pints serve approximately 2-3 people. Quarts serve approximately 4-6 people.
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$6.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$6.49
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$6.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$6.49
Family-Sized Steamed Cabbage$6.49
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Sweet Potatoes$7.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Pints serve approximately 1-2 people. Quarts serve approximately 3-4 people.
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Dessert
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Ice Cream
Kid's
Kids Meals
Ages 10 and under.
Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
A la Carte
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Sweet Tea$2.49
Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Grape Juice$2.49