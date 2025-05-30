Der Dutchman Plain City - Online Ordering
Cream Pies - Large
Banana Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Black Raspberry Cream Pie-LG$16.49OUT OF STOCK
Butterscotch Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Chocolate Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Coconut Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Peanut Butter Cream Pie-LG$14.99
Red Raspberry Cream Pie-LG$16.49
NSA Banana Cream Pie-LG$15.49
NSA Coconut Cream Pie-LG$15.49
Bar/Brownies
Dinner Rolls/Buns
Cookies - 6 pack
Chocolate Chip Cookies-6PK$6.99
Iced Buttermilk Cookies-6PK$7.49
Iced Cut-Out Cookies-6PK$8.99
Monster Cookies-6PK$6.99
No Bake Chocolate Cookies-6PK$6.99
No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$6.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies-6PK$6.99
Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$6.99
Raisin Filled Cookies-6PK$7.49
Snickerdoodle Cookies-6PK$6.99
Breakfast
Breakfast Combinations
Omelet
Three egg omelet with your choice of four toppings, served with homefries and toast$13.29
Emmanuel's Favorite
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy, two eggs, homefries, choice of meat and homemade toast$12.59
Bellville Barn-Raiser
2 Eggs, homefries, choice of meat, and homemade toast$11.49
Farmstead Breakfast
Two pancakes, two eggs, and choice of meat$11.99
Sugarcreek Breakfast
Two piece mush, two eggs, and choice of meat$11.79
Plain City Breakfast
Two eggs, homefries, and homemade toast$9.79
Walnut Creek Breakfast
Two eggs, choice of meat, and homemade toast$9.99
Sarasota Sunrise
Two eggs, cup of fresh fruit, and homemade toast$9.79
Middlebury Breakfast
Two biscuits and homefries covered with sausage gravy$9.99
Eggs & Toast$4.79
Dutch Haus Sandwich
Egg, choice of meat, and cheese on English Muffin or choice of bread$8.99
Breakfast Favorites
Pancakes
Buttermilk pancake$4.99
French Toast
Thick slices of our homemade bread, served with warm syrup, and sprinkled with powdered sugar$4.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Creamy, homemade sausage or tomato gravy ladled over fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits$6.79
Cornmeal Mush
Crispy, golden slices of fried cornmeal mush served with warm syrup$3.99