Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.

Dinner for 4 Meat Choice Required* Please select 1 8 pc. Broasted Chicken 4 pc. Grilled Chicken Breast 12 pc. Chicken Tenders 1.5 lbs. Roast Turkey 1.5 lbs. All White Turkey + $2.00 1.5 lbs. Roast Beef + $2.00 1.5 lbs. Ham 1.5 lbs. Roast Pork Dinner for 4 Side Choices Required* Please select 2 Quart Mashed Potatoes Quart Dressing Quart Noodles Quart Mac & Cheese Quart Green Beans Quart Corn Quart Potato Salad Quart Coleslaw Family Meal Dinner Rolls Required* Please select 1 White Dinner Rolls Wheat Dinner Rolls No Dinner Rolls