A 5oz burger grilled to perfection and topped with garlic sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with fries or your choice of side.

Meat Temp Required* Please select 1 Medium Rare Medium Medium Well Well Done Cheese Choice Required* Please select 1 American Cheese Cheddar Cheese Monterey Jack Cheese Swiss Cheese Pepper Jack Cheese Provolone Cheese No Cheese Sandwich Bread Choice Please select up to 1 White Bun White Bread Wheat Bread Rye Bread Sourdough Bread White Toast Wheat Toast Rye Toast Sourdough Toast Pretzel Bun + $0.79 Croissant + $0.79 No Bread Side Choice (1) Required* Please select 1 Applesauce Baked Sweet Potato + $0.50 Broccoli Broccoli Salad + $0.50 Caesar Salad + $0.50 Coleslaw Cottage Cheese Creamed Corn Dressing French Fries Fresh Fruit + $0.50 Green Beans Mac & Cheese Mashed Potatoes Noodles Onion Rings + $0.50 Potato Salad Sw. Potato Fries + $0.50 Tossed Salad + $0.50 Vegetable Blend No Side Dish - $0.99 Cup of Chili Cup of Chicken Noodle Cup of Vegetable Beef Sandwich Condiments The Works Lettuce Tomato Onions Pickles Mayo BBQ Add American Cheese + $0.99 Add Cheddar Cheese + $0.99 Add Swiss Cheese + $0.99 Add Pepper Jack + $0.99 Add Bacon + $1.99 Add Crispy Bacon + $1.99 Add Ham + $1.99 Add Grilled Mushrooms + $0.99 Add Grilled Onions + $0.99 Add Grilled Peppers + $0.99 No Tomato No Lettuce No BBQ No Mushrooms No Onions No Sauce