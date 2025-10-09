Der Dutchman Walnut Creek
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$15.49
Baked Chicken Dinner
Baked Chicken is seasoned, breaded, pan-fried and then baked until tender$15.49
Chicken Wings Dinner
6 Broasted chicken wings$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast$14.99
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.49
Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.49
Liver & Onions Dinner
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions$14.79
Meatloaf Dinner
A traditional Amish-style recipe$16.99
Roast Beef Dinner
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$17.99
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Favorites
Sampler Plate
Real mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans or creamed corn, tossed salad, and homemade dinner rolls, Choose 2 Meats: Chicken, Ham, Roast Beef, Pork, or Turkey$19.99
Noodles over Mashed Potatoes
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes$10.79
Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot meatloaf sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Pork Manhattan
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade crust with a blend of chicken, gravy, and vegetables. Served with one side$13.79
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.79
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce$13.49
Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.29
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Boneless hand-breaded and deep-fried chicken breast$12.99
Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$14.99
Grilled Cheese
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread$9.79
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$13.99
Meatloaf Sandwich$13.49
Trail Bologna Sandwich
Troyer’s Trail Bologna served hot or cold with Guggisberg Baby Swiss$12.49OUT OF STOCK
Roast Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.49
Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.49
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.49
Side Dishes
Applesauce-Side$3.99
Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
Broccoli-Side$3.99
Coleslaw-Side$3.99
Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
French Fries-Side$3.99
Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
Green Beans-Side$3.99
Homefries-Side$3.99
Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
Macaroni Salad-Side$3.99
Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
Onion Rings-Side$4.49
Potato Salad-Side$3.99
Potato Wedges-Side$4.49
Red Beets-Side$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Vegetable Blend-Side$3.99
Vegetable of the Day-Side$3.99
Gravy-Side$2.49
Baked Potato-Side$3.99
Salads
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing$14.99
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef$14.49
Southwestern Salad
Fresh romaine and crispy iceburg lettuce with grilled chicken, a zesty blend of vegetables, tortillas strips, and topped with avocado and cheeses. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing$14.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Seasonal Salad$14.99
Soups
Limited Time Menu
Garlic Mushroom Swiss Burger
A 5oz burger grilled to perfection and topped with garlic sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a pretzel bun with fries or your choice of side.$13.99
Balsamic Glazed Chicken
A 6oz juicy grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato and a sweet and tangy balsamic glaze. Served with broccoli or your choice of side.$13.99
Million-Dollar Spaghetti
A decadent baked spaghetti with layers of pasta, rich marinara meat sauce, and a creamy blend of cream cheese, sour cream and cottage cheese baked with a layer of mozzarella on top. Served with garlic bread.$14.99
Pumpkin Bundt Cake-Slice
An autumn classic! This moist and flavorful pumpkin bundt cake is topped with rich cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar, it's the perfect way to end your meal!$4.99
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$23.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$87.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, two sides, & dinner rolls.$125.99
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$6.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$6.49
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$6.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$6.49
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or Chicken Gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Kids Beverages
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Ice Cream
Other Favorites
Date Nut Pudding
Traditional spice cake made with dates and walnuts. Served warm with caramel sauce$4.99
German Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake layered with an old fashioned caramel icing with coconut and pecans added$4.99
Homemade Cheesecake
Homemade rich and creamy New York style cheesecake.$5.99
Specialty Cheesecake
Homemade rich and creamy New York style cheesecake with our traditional touch$6.79
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Milk Refill$1.49
Kids-Juice Refill$1.49
Café Drinks Menu
Coffee
Dutchman Signature Blend
From our dining room$2.99
6:01 AM
Dutchman signature blend, espresso$4.29
Cappuccino
Espresso, frothed milk$4.49
Caffe Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, syrup, flavor of your choice$5.29
Dirty Chai$4.99
Caffe Americano
Espresso with hot water$3.99
Espresso Double Shot$2.79
Iced Coffee$3.79
Pumpkin Chai$5.49
Latte Favorites
Dutch Mocha
Espresso, chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream$5.49
Dutch Caramel Latte
Espresso, caramel sauce, steamed milk, and whipped cream$5.49
White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, raspberry syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream$5.49
Buckeye Latte
Espresso, chocolate sauce, peanut butter syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream$5.49
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Expresso, vanilla, steamed milk, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream$5.49
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Expresso, cinnamon, vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream$5.49
Seasonal Latte
Ask your server$5.49
Tea & Cocoa
