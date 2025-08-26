Essenhaus - Online Ordering
Breakfast
Breakfast Combinations
Omelet
Three egg omelet with your choice of four toppings, served with homefries and toast$13.49
Emmanuel's Favorite
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy, two eggs, homefries, choice of meat and homemade toast$12.59
Sugarcreek Breakfast
Two pieces mush, two eggs, and choice of meat$11.79
Bellville Barn-Raiser
2 Eggs, homefries, choice of meat, and homemade toast$11.49
Walnut Creek Breakfast
Two eggs, choice of meat, and homemade toast$9.99
Sarasota Sunrise
Two eggs, cup of fresh fruit, and homemade toast$9.79
Plain City Breakfast
Two eggs, home fries, and homemade toast$9.79
Middlebury Breakfast
Two biscuits and home fries covered with sausage gravy$8.79
Farmstead Breakfast
Two pancakes, two eggs, and choice of meat$11.99
Amish Scramble
Scrambled eggs served with a combination of ham, bacon, or sausage and home fries, topped with melted cheese and served with homemade toast$10.99
Eggs & Toast
Choice of homemade toast, biscuit, or bagel$4.79
Dutch Haus Sandwich
Egg, choice of meat, and cheese on croissant or choice of bread$8.99
The Classic
One egg, one piece of homemade toast and choice of one sausage patty or two pieces of bacon$6.99
Breakfast Favorites
Pancakes
Buttermilk pancake served with our homemade syrup$4.99
Waffle
Belgian waffle$7.29
French Toast
Thick slices of our homemade bread, served with warm syrup$4.99
Stuffed French Toast
Thick slices of our homemade bread topped with a cream cheese mixture and fruit topping$7.99
Biscuits & Gravy
Creamy, homemade sausage or tomato gravy ladled over fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits$6.79
Cornmeal Mush
Crispy, golden slices of fried cornmeal mush served with warm syrup$2.99
Fruit & Cereal
A la carte Breakfast
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Bakery
Cream Pies - Large
Cookies - 12 pack
Cookies - 4-6 pack
Buttermilk Sugar Cookies-6PK$7.99
Chocolate Chip Cookies-6PK$7.99
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies-6PK$7.99
Coconut Cookies-6PK$7.99
Iced Buttermilk Cookies-6PK$8.99
Monster Cookies-6PK$7.99
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies-6PK$7.99
Peanut Butter Cookies-6PK$7.99
Snickerdoodle Cookies-6PK$7.99
Iced Maple Walnut Cookies-4PK$6.29
Iced Buttermilk Sugar Cookies-4PK$6.29
Iced Lemon Cookies-4PK$6.29