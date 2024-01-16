Der Dutchman Bellville
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Chicken Dinners
Broasted Chicken Dinner
Broasted chicken is marinated, breaded and broasted under pressure – crispy outside, juicy inside$14.99
Chicken Wings Dinner
6 broasted chicken wings.$14.49
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast.$14.99
Smothered Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated boneless chicken breast smothered with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and bacon$17.49
Chicken Tenders Dinner
4 Crispy fried chicken tenders$14.99
Beef Dinners
Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned and charbroiled chopped sirloin$16.49
Loaded Chopped Sirloin Dinner
8oz Seasoned chopped sirloin charbroiled and loaded with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions$18.99
Liver & Onions Dinner
Grilled beef liver topped with grilled onions$14.79
Roast Beef Dinner
Old-fashioned slow-roasted in its own juices$17.49
Turkey & Pork Dinners
Seafood Dinners
Cod Dinner
Mild cod filet, hand-breaded and deep-fried$17.49
Salmon Dinner
8oz filet, grilled tender, lightly seasoned or blackened$18.99
Shrimp Dinner
8 pieces of butterfly shrimp, lightly breaded and deep-fried to perfection$17.49
Seafood Platter
4oz fried cod and 5 pieces of deep-fried butterfly shrimp, served with hushpuppies, fries and coleslaw$18.99
Favorites
Noodles over Mashed Potatoes
Noodles ladled over made-from-scratch mashed potatoes$10.79
Creamed Chicken
Creamy chicken mixed with vegetables and served over mashed potatoes and biscuits$14.79
Roast Beef Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Pork Manhattan
Hot roast pork sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Turkey Manhattan
Hot roast turkey sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Meatloaf Manhattan
Hot roast beef sandwich served with mashed potatoes and covered with gravy$12.99
Sandwiches
B.L.T
Bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato served on white or wheat toast$12.49
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Juicy pulled pork smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce$13.29
Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with American cheese$13.29
Cod Sandwich
Hand-breaded and deep-fried cod filet$13.99
Dutchman Burger
8oz Chopped sirloin topped with Swiss cheese$13.99
Grilled Cheese
Famous & local Guggisberg Baby Swiss with thick slices of our homemade bread$9.79
Grilled Chicken B.L.T.
Boneless grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato$14.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Old fashioned grilled ham with your choice of cheese$12.49
Rachel Sandwich
Corned-beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread$13.99
Reuben Sandwich
Slow-roasted turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread$13.99
Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Roast Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Slow-roasted in its own juices$13.29
Trail Bologna Sandwich
Troyer’s Trail Bologna served hot or cold with Guggisberg Baby Swiss$12.49
Veggie Burger
Chargrilled all-vegetable patty with a hint of spice$13.29
Side Dishes
Applesauce-Side$3.99
Baked Sweet Potato-Side$4.49
Broccoli-Side$3.99
Coleslaw-Side$3.99
Cottage Cheese-Side$3.99
Creamed Corn-Side$3.99
Dressing-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
French Fries-Side$3.99
Fresh Fruit-Side$4.49
Green Beans-Side$3.99
Hush Puppies-Side$3.99
Mac & Cheese-Side$3.99
Macaroni Salad-Side$3.99
Mashed Potatoes-Side
Served with beef or chicken gravy$3.99
Noodles-Side
Cooked in chicken broth$3.99
Onion Rings-Side$4.49
Potato Salad-Side$3.99
Potato Wedges-Side$4.49
Red Beets-Side$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries-Side$4.49
Tossed Salad-Side
Mixed greens topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and homemade croutons$4.49
Salads
Strawberry Poppyseed Salad
Spinach & romaine topped with candied pecans, strawberries, feta cheese and charbroiled chicken breast. Served with poppy seed dressing$14.99
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, hardboiled egg, cheese, tomato, onion, croutons, and your choice of grilled chicken breast, ham, turkey, chicken tenders or roast beef$14.49
Soups
Limited Time Menu
Turkey Bacon Burger
Grilled turkey burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato and a pepper aioli. Served with your choice of side dish.$13.99
French Dip Sub
Slow roasted beef, mushrooms, and onions served with provolone cheese on ciabatta bread with an au jus dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side dish.$14.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, homemade Caesar dressing, diced onions, and lettuce rolled up in a tomato basil tortilla and served cold with your choice of side.$14.99
Oatmeal Pie (A-la-mode)-Slice
A sweet and gooey filling with oats and cinnamon sugar baked into our delicious pie crust and served with vanilla ice cream.$5.99
Oatmeal Pie-Slice
A sweet and gooey filling with oats and cinnamon sugar baked into our delicious pie crust.$4.99
Family-Style Carryout
Family Meals
Family Meal for 2
Your choice of one meat, two pint sides, & dinner rolls.$23.99
Family Meal for 4
Your choice of one meat, two quart sides, & dinner rolls.$45.99
Family Meal for 8
Your choice of one meat, four quart sides, & dinner rolls.$87.99
Family Meal for 12
Your choice of one meat, two sides, & dinner rolls.$125.99
Buckets of Chicken
Chicken Wings & Tenders
Meats by the Pound
Family-Sized Hot Sides
Family-Sized Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Dressing
Bread dressing with choice of beef or chicken gravy$6.49
Family-Sized Green Beans$6.49
Family-Sized Corn
Creamed corn$6.90
Family-Sized Noodles
Essenhaus noodles cooked in chicken broth$6.49
Family-Sized Mac & Cheese$6.49
Family-Sized Gravy
Beef or chicken gravy$5.49
Family-Sized Cold Sides
Family-Sized Soups
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Juice
Dessert Menu
Cream Pies by the Slice
Baked Pies by the Slice
Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
Blueberry Pie-Slice$4.99
Cherry Pie-Slice$4.99
Custard Pie-Slice$4.99
Dutch Apple Pie-Slice$4.99
Dutch Cherry Pie-Slice$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Meringue Pie-Slice$4.99
Peach Pie-Slice$4.99
NSA Apple Pie-Slice$5.49
Ice Cream
Other Favorites
Kid's Menu
Kids Meals
Kids-Chicken Dinner
Choose two chicken fingers, two drumsticks or grilled chicken breast$7.99
Kids-Roast Turkey Dinner$7.99
Kids-Roast Beef Dinner$8.99
Kids-Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs$7.99
Kids-Macaroni & Cheese$7.99
Kids-Cheeseburger
Beef patty topped with cheese on a homemade bun$7.99
Kids-Grilled Cheese$7.99
Kid's Sides
Kids Beverages
Kids-Pepsi$2.49
Kid’s-Pepsi Zero$2.49
Kids-Diet Pepsi$2.49
Kids-Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Diet Mt Dew$2.49
Kids-Dr. Pepper$2.49
Kids-Root Beer$2.49
Kids-Starry$2.49
Kids-Lemonade$2.49
Kids-Fruit Punch$2.49
Kids-Hot Chocolate$2.49
Kids-White Milk$2.49
Kids-Chocolate Milk$2.49
Kids-Iced Tea$2.49
Kids-Orange Juice$2.49
Kids-Apple Juice$2.49
Kids-Grape Juice$2.49